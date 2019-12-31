close
Hong Kong police called to break-in at high-end apartment in Repulse Bay

Hong Kong police were called to a high-end apartment block in Repulse Bay on Tuesday after a flat was broken into and ransacked.Officers responded to a report of a break-in at Pine Crest on Repulse Bay Road after receiving a call from a housekeeper, 72, just after 9.15am.“It is not known what was stolen from the flat as its tenant is out of town,” a police spokesman said.Police checked the closed-circuit television footage to gather evidence in the 20-storey building. Detectives from Western…



