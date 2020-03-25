close
ASIAN (E)

Hong Kong police arrest suspected fraudster after online shoppers wanting masks are duped out of HK$950,000

ASIAN (E)
Hong Kong police have arrested a suspected member of a fraud syndicate who was accused of posing as a seller of surgical masks and duping more than 100 online shoppers out of HK$950,000 (US$122,502) in less than two weeks.The 40-year-old man was one of the holders of bank accounts used to collect the money from 103 victims between January 27 and February 7, Senior Inspector Chan Man-ho said on Wednesday.Chan said further arrests were possible as police tried to track down the other account…



