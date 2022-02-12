Hong Kong police arrest man for allegedly setting bin on fire at Covid-19 testing site







Police have arrested a man who allegedly set fire to a bin at a Covid-19 testing site at a public housing estate in northern Hong Kong.Police received a report at 4.45pm on Saturday of the fire being set at the screening area located on a soccer pitch at Sun Chui Estate in Tai Wai, New Territories. Pictures and videos circulating online showed items inside the black bin burning and three staff members subduing a man while others helped put out the flames.“The man was restrained,” a police…







