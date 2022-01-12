close
Hong Kong police arrest 10, seize 9 luxury sports cars after video of alleged illegal racing emerges

Hong Kong police have arrested 10 people and impounded nine luxury sports cars after an online video emerged of some supercars racing on a highway.The suspects – nine men and one woman – aged from 30 to 60, included a doctor, several merchants and a property agent, a force insider said on Wednesday.Four Lamborghinis, a Ferrari, a McLaren and a Porsche were among the nine cars impounded during the operation earlier this week.Crash tragedy puts spotlight on Hong Kong’s speed demons, illegal…



