Hong Kong police arrest 10 over HK$30 million loan scam that preyed on second-mortgage holders







Police have arrested 10 people over their alleged involvement in a loan scam that conned 23 Hong Kong property owners out of HK$30 million (US$3.9 millon).The 10 defendants – nine men and one woman, aged 20 to 61 – included one director as well as salespeople with ties to six financial consultancy firms located in Mong Kok, Kwun Tong and Wan Chai, none of which were still in business, according to police.Other suspects among those rounded up included the holders of bank accounts used to collect…







Source link