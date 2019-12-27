close
Hong Kong police admit ‘mistargeting’ colleagues during operations against protesters but deny hitting undercover officer with baton

Hong Kong police admitted on Friday that officers had “mistargeted” their colleagues during clearance operations against anti-government protesters over Christmas by wrongly intercepting a plain-clothes detective and hitting a commander with pepper spray.But Senior Superintendent Kelvin Kong Wing-cheung of the police public relations branch dismissed claims that a third officer in disguise was hit with a baton during one of a number of protests in shopping centres.“It was very chaotic and in…



