close
ASIAN (E)

Hong Kong opposition politician arrested for alleged doxxing of police officer in Facebook post

ASIAN (E) by admin on add comment 24 views
e901a6fc-6e9e-11ea-b0ed-5e14cf8eb9e1_image_hires_102001.JPG




An opposition politician was arrested early on Thursday morning for allegedly breaching a court injunction banning the doxxing of Hong Kong police officers and their families.Cheng Lai-king, 61, chairwoman of the Central and Western District Council, was taken into custody after she forwarded a Facebook post on Wednesday that detailed the name and identification number of an officer said to have shot an Indonesian journalist during an anti-government protest in Wan Chai in September.The…



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response