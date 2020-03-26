Hong Kong opposition politician arrested for alleged doxxing of police officer in Facebook post







An opposition politician was arrested early on Thursday morning for allegedly breaching a court injunction banning the doxxing of Hong Kong police officers and their families.Cheng Lai-king, 61, chairwoman of the Central and Western District Council, was taken into custody after she forwarded a Facebook post on Wednesday that detailed the name and identification number of an officer said to have shot an Indonesian journalist during an anti-government protest in Wan Chai in September.The…







Source link