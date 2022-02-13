close
Hong Kong online scam victims report losing HK$3 billion last year to fraudsters offering love, jobs and sex

Reported cybercrimes in Hong Kong rose more than sevenfold over a decade to 16,159 cases last year, with victims claiming record losses totalling more than HK$3 billion (US$385.3 million).Police said the surge was driven by a sharp rise in online love scams targeting women mainly, but many others lost money to fraudsters offering non-existent jobs, and some ended up paying in dating scams offering companionship and sex.Last year’s cases were seven times the 2,206 reports in 2011, with the sums…



