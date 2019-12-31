Hong Kong MTR staff to get one-off payment as embattled rail giant thanks staff for dedication during troubled year







Hong Kong’s embattled rail giant is giving out a one-off reward to show its gratitude to its staff, despite the firm saying it faces a HK$1.6 billion (US$205 million) in costs. Full-time staff will receive a HK$2,000 reward, while part-timers will get HK$800 as part of the MTR Corporation’s One-off Special Recognition Payment. “Amid the unprecedented disruptions and risk to our business arising from the prolonged public events in Hong Kong, your dedication and professionalism have been well…







Source link