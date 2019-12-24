Notice: Undefined index: access_front in /home/hu3wire/public_html/wp-content/plugins/google-analytics-dashboard-for-wp/config.php on line 377
Notice: Undefined index: access_back in /home/hu3wire/public_html/wp-content/plugins/google-analytics-dashboard-for-wp/config.php on line 377
Notice: Undefined index: ga_profiles_list in /home/hu3wire/public_html/wp-content/plugins/google-analytics-dashboard-for-wp/config.php on line 377
Notice: Undefined index: track_exclude in /home/hu3wire/public_html/wp-content/plugins/google-analytics-dashboard-for-wp/config.php on line 377
Notice: Undefined index: tracking_type in /home/hu3wire/public_html/wp-content/plugins/google-analytics-dashboard-for-wp/gadwp.php on line 265
Notice: Undefined index: tracking_type in /home/hu3wire/public_html/wp-content/plugins/google-analytics-dashboard-for-wp/front/tracking.php on line 53
Notice: Undefined index: tracking_type in /home/hu3wire/public_html/wp-content/plugins/google-analytics-dashboard-for-wp/front/tracking.php on line 69 Hong Kong marks Christmas Eve with return to tear gas on streets and mall chaos as protesters and police clash in Tsim Sha Tsui | | Huewire | Opnion News | Forum |Diversity In America
Hong Kong marked Christmas Eve with a return to tear gas on the streets and chaotic scenes at shopping malls as anti-government protesters clashed with police who came under attack.Several rounds of tear gas were fired after 9pm outside Peninsula hotel near the junction of Nathan Road and Salisbury Road, with people fleeing in all directions. Thousands had gathered there to disrupt traffic.Riot police warned the crowd they were participating in an illegal assembly.Earlier, trouble broke out at…