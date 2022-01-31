Hong Kong man jailed for 8 months over seditious posters which insulted judges presiding over first national security law trial





A Hong Kong court has jailed a man for eight months for displaying and possessing seditious posters which insulted three judges presiding over the first national security law trial and called for further protests in the city.Property manager Kim Chiang Chung-sang, 41, became the second person to be sanctioned under the colonial-era sedition law since China resumed sovereignty over the city in 1997.Passing sentence at West Kowloon Court on Monday, acting chief magistrate Peter Law Tak-chuen…







