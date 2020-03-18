close
Hong Kong man gets eight years in jail for splashing drain cleaner over wife

A Hong Kong decorator has been jailed for eight years for splashing drain cleaner over his wife in a horrific attack that left her feeling her life was “completely shattered”.The High Court heard Kwok Sau-lan, 50, was disfigured and diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after her husband Lau Wing-kau, 58, attacked her in their bedroom on October 15, 2018, accusing her of having an affair.A victim impact assessment revealed that Kwok could not sleep for months and needed her family’s…



