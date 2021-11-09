close
ASIANS (ET)

Hong Kong, mainland Chinese authorities in talks to allow quarantine-free voting in Legco poll at cross-border checkpoints

ASIANS (ET) by comredg on add comment 3 views
no thumb




Hong Kong and mainland Chinese authorities are in talks to set up polling stations at two border control points that would allow city residents to vote in the coming Legislative Council election without the need to serve quarantine, the city’s leader has said.Tuesday’s revelation from Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor came two weeks after the city’s electoral body said authorities had failed to strike a deal allowing eligible voters to cross the border – however briefly – without being…



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response