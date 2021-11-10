Hong Kong magistrate orders prosecutors in vice case to hand over statements by police’s former national security director







A magistrate has ordered prosecutors in a vice case to release statements taken from the former director of Hong Kong’s national security police who was caught at a massage parlour earlier this year.Prosecutors had previously objected to the release of two statements made by Senior Assistant Commissioner Frederic Choi Chin-pang as part of disciplinary proceedings over his visit, claiming they were irrelevant to the present case.But Eastern Court Magistrate Daniel Tang Siu-hung on Wednesday…







