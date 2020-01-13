Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam tells Asian Financial Forum the city is withstanding protests, US-China trade war





Hong Kong’s financial system has not been undermined by the protests and remains stable, the city’s leader told overseas investors and policymakers on Monday.Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor acknowledged in her speech to the Asian Financial Forum that the city had faced unprecedented challenges over the past two years from the global economic downturn, US-China trade war, political uncertainties and months of anti-government unrest in Hong Kong.But in a bid to reassure delegates, who included leading…







Source link