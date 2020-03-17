Hong Kong lawmaker pulls out of New People’s Party primary election for Legislative Council candidacy







A pro-establishment lawmaker has dropped out of the race in her party to be a candidate in the Legislative Council elections in September, slamming the process as favouring outsiders.Eunice Yung Hoi-yan pulled out of the New People’s Party primary election for the New Territories East constituency she currently represents as infighting surfaced with her rival for the backing, Dominic Lee Tsz-king, who quit the Liberal Party last Thursday to run in the internal ballot.“Some experiences this week…







Source link