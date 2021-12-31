Hong Kong justice chief lashes out at critics of Stand News arrests, insists press freedom still ‘well respected’





Hong Kong’s justice chief has lashed out at foreign critics of a recent national security police operation that prompted the closure of an online news platform, accusing them of making “baseless allegations” regarding the state of press freedom in the city.Secretary of Justice Teresa Cheng Yeuk-wah on Friday became the latest official to defend the operation, which saw the arrests of several people linked to the opposition-leaning website Stand News, which subsequently ceased all operations…







