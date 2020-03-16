Hong Kong investment firm conned out of US$5.25 million when buying private jets in email scam







An investment company in Hong Kong was duped out of US$5.25 million (HK$41 million) when buying private jets to become the city’s latest victim of email fraud.The firm was scammed this month while trying to pay a handling fee to its overseas business partner for a US$300 million aircraft deal, a law enforcement source told the Post.“We believe the fraudster hacked into its business partner’s email account to study its history and monitor its business,” the source said.“While the two companies…







Source link