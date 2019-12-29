Hong Kong in 2020: hopeful or hopeless new year?







It’s that time again when people make New Year’s resolutions, as clichéd as it sounds and often amounts to no more than wishful thinking.It would be better to look around the real world with open eyes and minds to get a clearer picture and engage in deeper reflection before making any wish for the year ahead. As 2019 draws to an end, this is exactly what Hong Kong needs.To quote the ancient Chinese philosopher Zeng Zi, borrowing from various translations, “Every day, I self-examine myself on…







Source link