ASIANS (ET)

Hong Kong home affairs chief Caspar Tsui resigns from post after being caught up in scandal surrounding an Omicron-hit birthday bash

Hong Kong’s home affairs minister Caspar Tsui Ying-wai, the highest-ranking official to be swept up in a scandal surrounding an Omicron-hit birthday bash early this month, has resigned from his post despite efforts by pro-establishment figures to save him from a disgraceful exit.Tsui issued a statement at 12.33pm on Monday saying he had tendered his resignation to Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor and would take responsibility for his actions.“As one of the principal officials taking…



