Hong Kong hamster cull: top Covid-19 expert explains reasons behind ‘firm decision’ to protect public health







The Hong Kong government's decision to cull 2,000 hamsters to contain a possible hamster-to-human transmission of the coronavirus has sparked outrage among pet owners and animal rights groups, who question whether the measure is too drastic or necessary.Officials asked pet owners and shops to hand over 2,000 hamsters that had been imported in two batches since December 22 for tests and euthanisation on Tuesday, after 11 samples taken from hamsters in a Causeway Bay pet store came back positive…







