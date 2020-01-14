close
ASIANS (ET)

Hong Kong government will fully cooperate with judiciary to expedite trials in protest cases, city leader Carrie Lam says

ASIANS (ET) by admin on add comment 30 views
no thumb




The Hong Kong government will fully cooperate with the judiciary in providing resources, the city’s leader has pledged, a day after the top judge revealed his intention to expedite trials in the cases arising from months of civil unrest.Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor on Tuesday said the city was facing “unprecedented challenges” in dealing with the large number of arrests and possible prosecutions over the anti-government protests. She also said she was aware of the Chief Justice’s…



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response