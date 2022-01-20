Hong Kong elections: biggest opposition party to vote on expelling 2 members who endorsed centrist candidate in December poll







Hong Kong’s biggest opposition party will vote next month on whether to expel two members who endorsed a middle-of-the-road candidate in December’s Legislative Council election without approval.The suggestion was put forward by the Democratic Party’s disciplinary committee following an internal probe into vice-chairwoman Edith Leung Yik-ting and member So Yat-hang, who had supported centrist aspirant Jason Poon Chuk-hung in the poll, according to a source.The potential disciplinary action…







