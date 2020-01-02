close
Hong Kong driving instructor, 82, arrested after van knocks down two pedestrians, with one victim later dying in hospital

An 82-year-old private driving instructor in Hong Kong has been arrested after his van knocked down two pedestrians in Yau Tong and one of them died later in hospital.The accident happened soon after noon on Thursday when the vehicle driven by the elderly man was travelling downhill on Cha Kwo Ling Road.No passenger was on board the van, which had a “learner” plate installed on it. The vehicle was used by the man to teach delivery drivers.A police spokesman said: “The van first hit a car parked…



