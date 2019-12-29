Hong Kong district council elections: will victories for three openly gay candidates pave the way for improved LGBT rights in the city?







Hong Kong’s pro-democracy camp was undoubtedly the biggest winner in the city’s recent district council elections, but another traditional underdog also made significant gains – LGBT rights advocates.Three candidates – Jimmy Sham Tsz-kit, Kenneth Cheung Kam-hung and Alice Wei Siu-lik – became Hong Kong’s first openly gay and lesbian district councillors when they were elected alongside many young and apparently liberal candidates almost three weeks ago.Sham took over Lek Yuen in Sha Tin, while…







