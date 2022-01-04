Hong Kong Disneyland says sorry over parking benefits confusion after fans express outrage on social media, complain to watchdog







Hong Kong Disneyland theme park apologised on Tuesday to its annual pass members over the loss of car parking benefits that led to disgruntled fans complaining on social media and the city’s consumer watchdog to step in.Unhappy customers took to social media and discussion forums to blast Hong Kong Disneyland on Lantau Island for not mentioning that gold “magic access” annual pass holders would lose the benefit of “free parking for one year” upon renewing their membership.After a wave of…







Source link