Hong Kong Disneyland Resort blames anti-government protests as losses double to HK$105 million







Hong Kong Disneyland has blamed the city’s anti-government protests after revealing its losses doubled to HK$105 million (US$13.4 million) in 2018/19.The theme park on Lantau Island said on Monday the figure covering the year to September 2019 reflected very bad performance during last summer’s escalating social unrest sparked by the now-withdrawn extradition bill. The attraction’s net loss was HK$54 million in 2017/18.The three months between July and September last year eroded the strong…







