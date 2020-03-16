close
ASIAN (E)

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort blames anti-government protests as losses double to HK$105 million

ASIAN (E) by admin on add comment 60 views
db0253f4-6759-11ea-9de8-4adc9756b5c3_image_hires_161421.JPG




Hong Kong Disneyland has blamed the city’s anti-government protests after revealing its losses doubled to HK$105 million (US$13.4 million) in 2018/19.The theme park on Lantau Island said on Monday the figure covering the year to September 2019 reflected very bad performance during last summer’s escalating social unrest sparked by the now-withdrawn extradition bill. The attraction’s net loss was HK$54 million in 2017/18.The three months between July and September last year eroded the strong…



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response