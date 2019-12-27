close
ASIAN (E)

Hong Kong deputy to Chinese national legislature Andrew Yao appointed to lead Lingnan University

ASIAN (E)
A Hong Kong deputy to the Chinese national legislature has been appointed to lead Lingnan University, two months after his predecessor quit abruptly as its council chairman amid anti-government protests.Andrew Yao Cho-fai, a US-educated industrialist who chairs a listed company trading reinforced steel to serve the city’s construction needs, has been serving the National People’s Congress for seven years.He is expected to start his three-year term at the university from January next year.“The…



