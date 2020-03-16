Hong Kong customs to use 3D scanners, sniffer dogs in fight against smuggling of firearms and ammunition after surge in seizures







Hong Kong customs will be equipped with CT scanners and sniffer dogs at control points to ramp up the fight against the smuggling of firearms, gun parts and ammunition, after related seizures surged 41 times last year to nearly 4,000 items.Police earlier warned against home-grown terrorism, with the force confiscating at least five guns and cracking 15 bomb cases in the city since anti-government protests began in June. Authorities suspect the guns were built from airmailed components.“As the…







