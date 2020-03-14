Hong Kong customs officials arrest four persons for selling masks with dangerous bacterial count







Hong Kong’s customs officials arrested four pharmacy directors on Saturday afternoon for selling masks that exceeded the limit of bacterial count by up to about 12 times.The directors – three men and one woman aged 28 to 40 – were arrested from from Lockhart Road, Tin Lok Lane, and Spring Garden Lane in Wan Chai and Causeway Bay.The Customs Department said the four brands of 50-pack boxes of masks were found to have bacterial count exceeding the maximum permitted limit by 0.4 to 11.5 times…







