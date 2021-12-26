Hong Kong cracks down on smugglers of rare wood, seizing HK$39.7 million worth of shipments hidden in air cargo

Hong Kong has seized more endangered timber this year, mainly prized sandalwood and rosewood, as international criminals switched to sending their illegal cargo through the city by air rather than sea.The change of tactics during the coronavirus pandemic has prompted more frequent inspections of air cargo at Hong Kong International Airport, according to the Customs and Excise Department.The illegal air shipments, mainly from India and the Persian Gulf, were believed to be headed for mainland…
