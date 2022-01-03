Hong Kong chief executive election 2022: why this year’s leadership race is unusual







Hong Kong is witnessing an exceptional three-month countdown to the election of its next leader, with no clues yet on who will throw their hat into the ring.It is unprecedented that no potential contender has launched a campaign, no incumbent official has resigned, and no signs have emerged of a Beijing favourite.The much-anticipated official guidelines for the chief executive election will also arrive late, with a source revealing that this will only be released in the coming week at the…







Source link