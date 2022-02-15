Hong Kong chief executive election 2022: Carrie Lam refuses yet again to say whether she will seek second term in next month’s leadership race

Hong Kong’s leader has once again refused to say whether she will seek re-election, insisting that managing the “critical” coronavirus pandemic situation is her top priority.Even as she kept the public guessing as to the line-up of the fast-approaching leadership race, Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor stuck to her guns about holding the election as scheduled on March 27, despite the city confirming an unprecedented 2,000 Covid-19 cases on Monday.After refusing to answer questions…
