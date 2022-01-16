Hong Kong budget: with lower-than-expected deficit, should goodies go to masses or only targeted groups? Finance chief Paul Chan voices dilemma







Hong Kong’s finance chief has said it will be a challenge to decide whether to target specific groups for benefits or distribute goodies to the masses in the coming budget to be unveiled next month, with the city set to enjoy a much lower fiscal deficit than expected.Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po expressed the dilemma on his official blog on Sunday over formulating a relief package for his annual budget amid a fifth wave of coronavirus infections. Chan has faced mounting calls to roll out…







