Hong Kong Airport Authority warns contractors over wage row in third runway project

ASIANS (ET) by comredg on add comment 6 views
Hong Kong’s Airport Authority has waded into a labour row between contractors involved in the third runway project, calling for the proper management of workers’ wages following a staff protest over unpaid salaries.More than 100 staff members under main contractor Leighton Asia-Chun Wo, a joint venture, launched a sit-in demonstration on Tuesday morning, claiming they were owed wages at the end of their work arrangements with the authority.The authority said it had been paying the main…



