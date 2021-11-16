Hong Kong Airport Authority warns contractors over wage row in third runway project







Hong Kong’s Airport Authority has waded into a labour row between contractors involved in the third runway project, calling for the proper management of workers’ wages following a staff protest over unpaid salaries.More than 100 staff members under main contractor Leighton Asia-Chun Wo, a joint venture, launched a sit-in demonstration on Tuesday morning, claiming they were owed wages at the end of their work arrangements with the authority.The authority said it had been paying the main…







