Hong Kong activists convicted in Japan over protest at Yasukuni Shrine set to appeal in Tokyo

Two Hong Kong activists found guilty of trespassing over a protest at a controversial war shrine in Tokyo will appeal their conviction in Japan.Alex Kwok Siu-kit and Yim Man-wa were convicted by a Tokyo court in October and given suspended jail sentences of eight and six months respectively over the protest at the Yasukuni Shrine, which honours 2.5 million Japanese war dead, including 14 class A war criminals from the second world war.During their action last December, Kwok, a self-employed…



