Home of ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn searched after his escape from Japan to Lebanon via Turkey

Officials on Thursday raided the Tokyo residence of former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn who fled to Lebanon to avoid a Japanese trial, while Turkey detained several people as part of a widening probe into the security lapse.Ghosn, who faced multiple charges of financial misconduct that he denies, won bail in April but with strict conditions – including a ban on overseas travel.But the disgraced executive, who has French, Brazilian and Lebanese nationalities, managed to slip out of Japan on Sunday…



