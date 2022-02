HOBI International, Inc. Marks 30 Years in the IT and Mobile Asset…





From a garage-based start-up in an emerging industry 30 years ago to an international industry leader in IT asset disposition services, Cathy Hill and Craig Boswell remain at the forefront of…

(PRWeb February 02, 2022)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/hobi_international_inc_marks_30_years_in_the_it_and_mobile_asset_disposition_industry/prweb18468162.htm





Source link