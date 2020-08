HMS will support KDHE in conducting healthcare facility surveys, fire/life safety code surveys, and technical assistance services. (PRWeb August 04, 2020) Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/hms_awarded_contract_from_kansas_department_of_health_and_environment_kdhe_to_conduct_surveys_provide_technical_assistance/prweb17282487.htm



Source link

The author admin