NATIVE AMERICANS(ET)

History Was Made as Nicole Aunapu Mann Became the First Native American Woman Launched into Space

History was made on Wednesday when Nicole Aunapu Mann (Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes) became the first Native American woman ever to be launched into space.
