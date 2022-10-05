History Was Made as Nicole Aunapu Mann Became the First Native American Woman Launched into Space

NATIVE AMERICANS(ET)History Was Made as Nicole Aunapu Mann Became the First Native American Woman Launched into SpaceNATIVE AMERICANS(ET) by comredg on October 5, 2022 add comment 25 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest History was made on Wednesday when Nicole Aunapu Mann (Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes) became the first Native American woman ever to be launched into space. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Seguridad: instrumentos y estrategias next article White House lobbying fails to prevent OPEC+ production cut The author comredg you might also like Tribal Business News Round Up: Oct. 4 Hurricane Ian Slams Southwest Florida, But Mostly Spares Reservations Department of Interior Announces South Dakota Third Stop on Road to Healing Tour Sec. Haaland in a Washington Post Op-ed: “The rape and sexual assault of Indigenous women were used as weapons.” Native News Weekly (October 2, 2022): D.C. Briefs Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email