‘Historical pattern of disregard’: inside one of the last remaining US Indigenous boarding schools





Oregon’s Chemawa Indian School has been plagued by problems such as understaffing and allegations of misspending. Is there hope for its future?

Growing up in Idaho, Melissa Abell wanted to be a veterinarian. Her mother, Treasa Keith, said the teenager once found a bird struggling to breathe. She pulled pebbles from its throat and watched until it flew away.

Keith, who didn’t learn her Indigenous culture, wanted her daughter to connect with her Alaska Native, Athabascan, Haida and Aleut heritage. There were few options for Native American education nearby, but Keith’s parents had attended a school in Oregon: the Chemawa Indian School. It is one of four remaining boarding schools for Indigenous children run by the US government, and is the country’s oldest continuously operating Indigenous boarding school.

