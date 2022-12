His daughter went missing at 16. But his fight was only beginning





When a taskforce was put in place to tackle the epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous people, the testimonies of victims’ families were cut short

Nada Fronk had run away before, but this time was different.

When Nada would go missing, her father, Monte Fronk, would send her photo to the first responders he knew. They were his colleagues, his brotherhood and sisterhood – he knew they would keep an eye out for his daughter.

