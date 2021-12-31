NATIVE AMERICAN (P)Hillary Clinton warns progressive Democrats could hurt party in 2022NATIVE AMERICAN (P) by comredg on December 31, 2021 add comment 3 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Hillary Clinton warns progressive Democrats could hurt party in 2022 Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: Abbas warns of ‘unstoppable’ escalation if Israel changes status quo of occupied Jerusalem – Middle East Monitor next article AVA – 4K wirelessHD DeX/PC/Mac/NS next-gen portable monitor debut on… The author comredg you might also like Alaska GOP governor accepts Trump endorsement, Murkowski ultimatum Republicans can win big in 2022. Cheney, Kinzinger must not be allowed to help Pelosi defeat the GOP Joe Biden Picked a Rough Year to Become President White House lies about child hospitalizations amid Omicron surge White House lies about child hospitalizations amid Omicron surge Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email