Hillary Clinton likens Trump rally in Ohio to the Nazis

NATIVE AMERICAN (P)Hillary Clinton likens Trump rally in Ohio to the NazisNATIVE AMERICAN (P) by comredg on September 24, 2022 add comment 22 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Hillary Clinton correlated elements of former President … Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: Will the United Nations finally deliver justice for Palestine? next article Ukraine war: keep an eye on tech giants like Elon Musk as conflict shakes up China-US ties, think tank warns The author comredg you might also like Elton John given National Humanities Medal at White House concert SHOCKER: Someone In White House Switchboard Called A Rioter On Jan 6 Biden surprises Elton John with National Humanities Medal after White House concert What Comes of Taking Joe Biden Seriously Elton John awarded medal by Joe Biden for his work to end Aids Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email