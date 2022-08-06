Hillary Clinton ‘approves’ of Huma Abedin dating Bradley Cooper

NATIVE AMERICAN (P)Hillary Clinton ‘approves’ of Huma Abedin dating Bradley CooperNATIVE AMERICAN (P) by comredg on August 6, 2022 add comment 21 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Hillary Clinton is happy for her top … Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: Islamic Jihad: Israel disrespects Egypt’s mediator – Middle East Monitor next article China’s decision to halt climate change cooperation with US over Taiwan row sparks questions over how low relations can fall The author comredg you might also like US politicians demand Joe Biden appoints special envoy to Northern Ireland Statement by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Indiana Abortion Ban U.S. Senate Democrats push ahead on $430 billion drug, energy bill Janesville couple among 3 killed by lightning strike near White House, another person critically injured Joe Biden to host White House Pacific island summit Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email