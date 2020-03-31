close
ASIAN (E)

Helicopter from PLA’s Hong Kong garrison crashes in base’s first aircraft accident recorded in city

ASIAN (E) by admin on add comment 12 views
44217094-7354-11ea-ab8f-988daf8efd6f_image_hires_234446.JPG




A helicopter from the Hong Kong garrison of the People’s Liberation Army has crashed during a flight-training operation at a country park in the base’s first aircraft accident recorded in the city.The Security Bureau said in a statement on Tuesday night that it had been notified by the garrison about Monday afternoon’s incident at Tai Lam Country Park.While the Chinese statement described it as a crash, the English version used the term “accident”. Neither statement provided details about what…



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response