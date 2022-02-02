Heart transplant gives teenager a new chance at life for Lunar New Year after half-year battle with cardiovascular disease at Hong Kong hospital







A 13-year-old boy who battled a life-threatening condition for six months has successfully undergone a heart transplant at a Hong Kong hospital, which his father described as a “new chapter” at the start of Lunar New Year.The young patient was in stable condition at an intensive care unit after the eight-hour surgery on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson from the Hong Kong Children’s Hospital.Identified only by his nickname “Fung”, the boy was diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy, a disease…







Source link