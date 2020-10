The new C-VSX-1800-INUT Series of vehicle specific consoles for the 2020-2021 Ford Interceptor Utility redefines the vision of the public safety console from the ground up. The advanced style of the…

(PRWeb October 30, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/havis_vsx_console_redefines_the_workspace_for_public_safety_professionals/prweb17512769.htm





Source link