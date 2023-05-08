Have you been consuming flax seeds the wrong way?







Considered a superfood, flaxseeds come packed with numerous health benefits, including reducing the risk of heart disease, improving digestive health, decreasing inflammation, promoting healthy skin and hair, and supporting weight loss, among others. However, how they are consumed plays a huge role in enjoying these health benefits. Highlighting the same, Juhi Kapoor, a nutritionist, pointed out on Instagram: “Are you consuming flax seeds the wrong way?”, as she listed fat loss, menopause, PCOS, heart issues, and blood pressure, among the ailments flaxseeds can be beneficial for.

“Flaxseeds are an extremely rich source of Omega 3, an essential fatty acid not produced in our body. Hence, it is required to be consumed via diet daily,” she wrote, adding that these wonder seeds are also rich in “phytoestrogen, which helps to boost hormonal balance. It helps in case of PCOS, too. It also contains phytosterol – which helps to improve good cholesterol and decrease bad cholesterol in the body”.

So, what is the right way to consume flaxseeds?

Kapoor shared that the right way to consume flaxseeds is to roast them well, and also grind them, if possible. “Never consume it raw and whole. It remains undigested,” she explained.

“If not roasted properly – the seeds remain undigested and exit the body most of the time. Lack of roasting also results in the seeds sticking to the wall of our intestines,” explained Kapoor.

Agreed Guru Prasad Das, Senior Dietitian, CARE Hospitals Bhubaneswar and told indianexpress.com that the right way to consume flaxseeds is to grind them first, as the whole seeds can be difficult for the body to digest and may pass through the digestive system undigested.

“Grinding them into a fine powder allows the body to absorb the nutrients more efficiently. You can use a coffee grinder, blender, or food processor to grind them. You can also buy pre-ground flaxseed meal from the store. Flax seeds should be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator or freezer to prevent them from going rancid,” suggested Das.

Why is it important to consume flax seeds the right way?

If you do not consume flax seeds the right way, you may not get the full benefits of their nutrients, and may also experience digestive issues. “Additionally, consuming whole flax seeds can cause digestive discomfort or blockages and lead to potential intestinal obstruction, especially in individuals with underlying digestive disorders,” said Das.

