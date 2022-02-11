Have India’s actions fuelled closer China-Pakistan ties?





Growing ties between China and Pakistan have come under scrutiny in India after former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in Parliament last week called their close ties “a serious threat” to the country.His accusation that the Narendra Modi government’s policies had brought two of India’s nuclear-armed neighbours closer together triggered a political storm in New Delhi, which has rejected his allegations.But just days after the statement, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan wrapped up a four-day…







Source link